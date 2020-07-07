PSI Lending Announces Sales Division Expansion

North Olmsted, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2020 --PSI Lending has announced a major expansion of its mortgage sales division to coincide with the launch of its Homecision powered by PSI Lending direct-to-consumer brand. PSI Lending is hiring 20 local sales positions in its Cleveland offices located in North Olmsted, Ohio.



PSI Lending has experienced record growth, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as homeowners across the country take advantage of record-low mortgage rates to refinance or purchase homes. Due to this, PSI Lending has launched a direct-to-consumer brand, Homecision powered by PSI Lending, and is actively looking to expand its sales teams located in offices across the country. Jobs are available to view on Homecision.com (directly in the Careers section at https://homecision.mymortgage-online.com/AboutUs.html).



PSI Lending is looking for both seasoned mortgage professionals as well as people who may not have industry experience. Through a world-class training program, PSI Lending offers paid training and licensing for those looking to get their foot in the door in this industry, with the next class starting on 07/27/2020. With the declining rate environment, PSI Lending is seeing more interest from candidates who are excited about a change of career path. PSI Lending has continued to expand through the Covid-19 pandemic, has not experienced any layoffs or furloughs, and has more than doubled its staff since the beginning of 2020.



"We're really in a fortunate position to be during these troubling times," said Todd Liguzinski, Chief Sales Officer of PSI Lending. "Current market conditions mean two things," he continued, "one – that we are able to help more homeowners now than ever purchase or refinance a home, and two – that we have been able to not only keep our entire staff employed, but also expand and offer salaried positions to individuals who have been impacted by this pandemic."



About PSI Lending

PSI Lending, with primary offices located in Henderson, NV, is a nationwide mortgage lender with offices across the country. The company is led by a seasoned executive team, with over 100 years of combined industry experience. They offer a wide variety of lending products through several divisions, including their Homecision powered by PSI Lending direct-to-consumer brand. PSI Lending has helped countless consumers by fulfilling its mission to be their customers favorite way to purchase or refinance a home.