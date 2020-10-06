PSI Lending Announcing Company Wide Expansion

North Olmsted, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2020 --PSI LENDING EXPANDS COMPANY WIDE



Expansion on top of record growth during Covid-19 pandemic



PSI Lending has announced a major expansion of its mortgage sales division to coincide with the launch of its Homecision powered by PSI Lending direct-to-consumer brand. PSI Lending is hiring 20 local sales positions in its Cleveland offices located in North Olmsted, Ohio.



PSI Lending has expanded company wide including training junior loan officers in a nine week program, expanding our processing department and bringing in our own in house underwriter team. Since we have brought on our own underwriters the company is closing loans at a much quicker rate. Since we have been processing our loans quicker were able to bring on more loan officers and help more customers. We have brought on more than 40 employees since March and plan to bring on 40 more by the end of the year. The growth has been a positive impact to the Greater Cleveland Area.



PSI Lending has experienced record growth, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as homeowners across the country take advantage of record-low mortgage rates to refinance or purchase homes. Due to this, PSI Lending has launched a direct-to-consumer brand, Homecision powered by PSI Lending, and is actively looking to expand its sales teams located in offices across the country. Jobs are available to view on Homecision.com (directly in the Careers section at https://homecision.mymortgageonline.com/AboutUs.html).



"We're really excited to be growing at a record rate," said Lindsay Simcic, HR Manager of Homecision. "We have been very fortunate to be providing jobs to those in the Greater Cleveland area during this tough time". She continued, "We're still actively growing and hiring. We are looking for motivated individuals to begin their career with Homecision."



PSI Lending, with primary offices located in Henderson, NV, is a nationwide mortgage lender with offices across the country. The company is led by a seasoned executive team, with over 100 years of combined industry experience. They offer a wide variety of lending products through several divisions, including their Homecision powered by PSI Lending direct-to-consumer brand. PSI Lending has helped countless consumers by fulfilling its mission to be their customers favorite way to purchase or refinance a home.



For all inquiries, please contact Ian Derby, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at (330)998-4542 or



ian.derby@psilending.com.



