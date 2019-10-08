New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --Can psilocybin treat depression? Can MDMA help people suffering from PTSD? Can small doses of LSD improve productivity? What does the future hold for the role of psychedelics in medicine, business, media, the arts, and the law?



These questions and more will be explored at the thirteenth Horizons: Perspectives on Psychedelics, the largest and longest-running annual conference about psychedelics in the world, Oct. 12-13 at the Cooper Union Great Hall. Highlights from this year's schedule include:



* Clinical Trials on Psilocybin as a Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder with Malynn Utzinger, M.D., Director of Integrative Medicine and Co-Founder, Usona Institute

* Just for Fun? The Use of Psychedelics in Contemporary Festivals and Nightlife with Fiona Measham, Chair in Criminology, University of Liverpool

* LSD Microdosing Study: Psychedelics and Behavioral Effects: What's in a Dose? with Kim Kuypers, Ph.D., Researcher and Asst. Professor, Maastricht University

* Ketamine and Psychiatry with Elias Dakwar, M.D., Assoc. Professor of Psychiatry, Columbia University

* Update on MAPS' MDMA for PTSD Clinical Trials with Charlotte Harrison, Clinical Trial Leader, MAPS Public Benefit Corporation

* Economic Models for the Expansion of Psychedelics with George Goldsmith, Beatriz Caiuby Labate, Ph.D., Rachel Aidan, Ph.D. (cand), Dr. James Rucker, Bennet A. Zelner, Ph.D., and Bob Jesse



For the first time, Horizons is also offering in-depth classes for medical and mental health professionals: Introduction to MDMA Therapy for Clinicians, Introduction to Ketamine Psychotherapy, and Introduction to Psilocybin Therapy. A fourth class, Sexual Ethics in the Psychedelic Community, will spark important conversations and examine critical issues around power dynamics, sexual harm, consent, and accountability.



About Horizons Media, Inc.

Horizons Media, Inc. is a 501c(3) not-for-profit educational charity led by Kevin Balktick, Ingmar Gorman, Ph.D., and James Vasile, Esq. First held in 2007, the conference examines the role of psychedelic drugs and plant medicines in science, medicine, culture, media and spirituality, bringing together the brightest minds and boldest voices of this movement to share their knowledge, insights, and dreams for the future.