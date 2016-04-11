Psychscope Is a Mental Health App That Brings Therapy Into the Digital Age

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Psychscope, the revolutionary new mental heath app combining decades of psychiatric knowledge with a digital landscape, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Globally, there's difficulty with access to mental health resources. 1 in 5 people suffer from depression but the industry is massively under resourced. The waiting lists can span for months and months and access can be hard to come by when needed.



"If we look around us, most professions and industries have evolved significantly with technology. There are only a few industries that haven't. Mental health services are one of those few, and it has taken a back seat relative to other aspects of healthcare," say co-founder Dr. Alan Fostey, "As psychiatrists, it appears we're are at a standstill. A mental health crisis, really. We're relentlessly pursuing a mental health solution for the future, and that future starts tomorrow."



Psychscope is an app built to work with therapy and the amazing resources available in real-life, but also designed to stand on it's own, for the simple reason of bridging the gap. Psychscope is engineering the next essential step in mental health management: an easy-to-use digital tool that forms the backbone to users unique mental health management.



The Psychscope App includes several key features including 'Swipe Right Therapy," which help users find the answers swipe-by-swipe in a series of modules that mirror the 'discovery' process of therapy. They're filled with 'aha' moments. A Support Network feature which combines the real life connection of user's offline support network. This will be helpful for families and loved ones who are worried and concerned about a family member who has a mental illness. They'll be able to check anytime if they need support and be a part of their treatment in a useful way, because many family members don't know what to say or how to be there.



Users can also build an 'Escalation Plan' that allows them to develop rock-solid plans when depression gets bad, including notes, day-to-day activities activities to minimize stress, and not-notch crisis intervention when users feel they could be a danger to themselves or others.



In addition, the app includes what it has dubbed as "Mental Missions," daily therapy modules that helps users stay on track to getting better each week. When users learn about cognitive biases, their mental mission will be able to identify and diffuse them in their daily life. Finally, users are able to create a profile from which they can share support tips in their quest for wellness as well as access those of others.



"Psychscope makes living with depression less challenging," adds Dr. Khendie Aladetoyinbo, co-founder of Pyschscope, "It's an around-the-clock tool that meets you where you're at: management that's always in your pocket and helps you achieve your full potential."



Psychscope is now live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/psychscope/psychscope-a-psychiatrist-made-mental-health-tool



The developers of Psychscope are two actively practicing Psychiatrists who do things a little differently. They have a passion for psychiatry from practicing all over the world for over a decade, and in seeking excellent solutions for countless patients. They're now developing a multi-faceted treatment tool to help people with mental health issues, with an expected release in July of 2016.



For more information on Psychscope please visit: http://www.psychscopeapp.com