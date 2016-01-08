PUB HTML5 Announces Stylish Flipping Book PDF as Ideal Tool to Tell Stories

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --PUB HTML5 has become the leading provider of online digital publishing platforms for its clients. With ease of use, powerful tools, amazing animation effects and other features, along with the various different publishing options, the makers of PUB HTML5 has made creating and publishing online digital content a much easier and effective task. Recently the company introduced one more innovative aspect to their services as they brought on their latest flipping book PDF format for the publishers. With its great features, it gives them a way to bring their stories to life.



The flipping book PDF format is PUB HTML5's new introduction which is expected to make reading an amazing experience. Publishers are welcoming the new introduction warmly as its powerful additions will bring a new life to their content and stories, making it more eye-catching and attractive.



The flipping book PDF provides various features for the publishers which can be summed up as:



- Using audio file to speak the stories out: It allows the publishers to add audio files to their creations and digital publications through which their stories can Speak for themselves, making them much more interesting.



- Using video to display the stories through vivid performance: To enrich them further, the publishers can add any video content to it, making their stories much more interactive through the vivid performances.



- Embedding realistic page flipping animation with the stories: To give the digital storybook a real-life feel, the flipping book PDF allows adding realistic page flipping animation which makes reading on digital medium feel like reading a real book.



- Adding HTML5 and Flash animations into the flipping book PDF to make it dynamic: It also adds the option of adding powerful HTML5 and Flash animations to flipping book PDF which will give it a much more engaging, interactive and a dynamic look.



Talking about this new introduction, the company representatives said, "We always keep trying to add something new to our offerings for our clients to make things easier and better for them. This new introduction is out effort to provide a whole new way for the publishers to showcase their creations and stories."



For more information, go to http://pubhtml5.com.