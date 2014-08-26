PUB HTML5 Announces the New Multimedia Content Creation Software

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --PUB HTML5 has begun to offer a new multimedia content creation software with extensive edit-ing and customization features. The features include allowing customers to communicate their appreciation regarding the ability to edit a wide range of content types.



As the digital marketing industry changes to meet search engine optimization and content quality standards, tools such as those provided by PUB HTML5’s multimedia publishing platform are a quality feature for personal bloggers and corporations alike.



The extensive editing features that PUB HTML5’s rich multimedia publishing platform provides allow each user to adjust the sizing, look, and visual feel for their online multimedia flip book in a user-friendly, hassle free manner.



The PUB HTML5 platform’s updates and new features include a user-friendly approach to inte-grate content with CMS platforms such as WordPress, and the ability to embed YouTube videos, as well as audio and MP4 video.



The extensive editing features provided by PUB HTML5 software include a built in editing tool, which has made the process of completing small tweaks and adjustments easy and time effi-cient. PUB HTML5’s digital flip book software is also equipped with an Administrator and Man-agement feature that allows for complete control and easy management of your publication.



After an individual creates an online publication, this software makes the syndication and con-version process seamless and dynamic. These publications can be converted into a Microsoft friendly version, as well as PDF and other offline versions.



PUB HTML5 has gone to extensive lengths in order to help publishers through the whole content creation and syndication process, start to finish. The software not only provides full editing and customization options, but also offers some helpful resources such as a keyword search engine. It even allows users to make their content search engine friendly.



With internet marketing placing a large amount of weight on quality online content, software such as PUB HTML5’s flip book platform allow for the creation of responsive and unique online marketing content.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 offers modern platforms and tools for publishing online magazines, catalogues and brochures. The products that PUB HTML5 provides are accessible from all major platform types, including iOS, Windows and Android.



To learn more about the editing and customization features provided, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/product-feature/product-feature.php