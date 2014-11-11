PUB HTML5 Digital Lookbook Creator Completed a Demo for iPad Air 2

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2014 --Once again exhibiting the creative and interactive use of the PUB HTML5 digital publishing software, the team has released the latest e-brochure on the iPad Air 2 version. The brochure captures all the innovative and high-end techno features of the Apple tablet in a rather novel and creative manner.



PUB HTML5 has been the prominent digital lookbook creator software that is trusted and valued by its clientele worldwide. The user-friendly User Interfaces, simple steps and advance features have increased the usability, effectiveness and efficiency of the platform in multiple folds. The results oriented, dynamic group of enthusiastic individuals has contributed their best to upgrade the initial software to this level. PUB HTML5 is undoubtedly the most advanced software that could create a customized digital brochure within a few minutes.



The classical usage of the digital platform is proudly presented through the simple yet sophisticated digital brochure on the Apple iPad Air 2 version. The iPad Air 2 brochure consists of an effective comparison between the iPad Air and iPad Air 2 versions combined with a highly efficient yet simple graphical representation of the important features of the iPad version. The reader could grasp all the facts in just a few flips. To make the experience more interesting the reader is also presented with an array of options.



The auto flip option would automatically flip the pages for the reader, while allowing the reader to relax and enjoy the brochure. The full screen option is for a reader or a group of readers who would love a more dramatic effect. The viewer could leisurely browse through the pages back and forth using the navigation buttons. Share, print or search options have made this PUB HTML5 publication far more interactive and user-friendly than that of an average digital brochure. The value of the iPad Air 2 brochure has been enhanced by integrating an HD quality video into it. All this has been possible due to the state-of-the-art PUB HTML5 software used.



About HTML5 Digital Brochure Maker

The html5 digital brochure maker focuses on creating sales to the publisher through effective marketing strategies. The alluring pamphlets designed using the platform offers the reader a complete and summarized knowledge on the product in an interesting point of view.



To view the latest release, visit the home page of the PUB HLML5 team at http://pubhtml5.com/ or open the book link directly at http://static.pubhtml5.com/web/demo/ipad%20air2/index.html