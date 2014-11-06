PUB HTML5 Digital Magazine Maker for Creating Online Flip Books for Kids

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2014 --PUB HTML5 digital magazine maker now guides people to create impressive HTML5 digital Christmas books for Kids. The software allows parents to make online flip books for kids free of cost. The software comes with a range of innovative features that allows the parents to make interesting and engaging Christmas books that kids would remember for the times to come. The company recently included many interesting features as well that are adding more beauty to the publications of users.



PUB HTML5 also allows users to add several multimedia effects such as audio, animation, background music, video and images slideshow into the books of children they are creating. Publishing the books online makes it easier for children to read on any kinds of device such as iPad or a Smartphone.



Speaking to media, Jason Chen, the Chief Technology Officer of PUB HTML5 said, “We know how much festivals are important and joyful for children. They like to enjoy each moment of the holidays at the fullest. Christmas is a special festival for all kids, and we are offering opportunities for parents to let their kids feel happy and excited by gifting them digital Christmas books. We are committed to offer a wide range of exciting features in our new software so that clients can make presentations more attractive and engaging.”



PUB HTML 5 is an easy and simple way to make Christmas tie memorable for the kids. The flipbooks parents create using the by adding beautiful multimedia effects that would also ensure that kids go through them.



PUB HTML5 software helps customers make and publish a number of other document types as well including corporate reports, business brochures, newspapers, event flyers, online magazines, newsletters, product catalogs, catalogs, annual reports, eBooks and a number of multi-page printed materials.



PUB HTML5 is a well known technology software and tools provider for digital publishing needs. The digital publishing software from the company helps users create any kinds of printed material into a distinctive digital publication.