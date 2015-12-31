PUB HTML5 Flipbook Software: A Great New Tool for Creating Fun Digital Lessons

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2015 --Learning is for everybody, learning will never go out of demand, and learning should be fun for all. In an era where technology is advancing at an alarming rate, it has had a major grip on education through the emergence of digital books for digital lessons. They are a vital element of technology-based education transformation.



Digital books have entered the classroom widely these days – they are the in-demand thing presently, and it was to this end that PUB HTML5, a free HTML5 digital publishing platform, announced today that the organisation's flipbook software possesses the capacity to help create fun digital lessons for both students and teachers.



PUB HTML5 flipbook software serves as a great new tool for students and teachers to create interactive digital books in the classroom. Without hassles, teachers and students can create engaging flipbook content for both teaching and learning activities. Lessons can be much more exciting, interesting, and fun-filled, when contents are presented in digital page flipping format.



Speaking about PUB HTML5 flipbook software, Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of PUB HTML5 commented thus; "Learning ought not to be boring for both the student and the teacher. With our PUB HTML5 flipbook software, it creates an environment where learning and teaching are done excitingly."



"With over 80 stunning features, students and teachers can create as many publications as they want, and the fun part is that they don't need any specific programming knowledge before doing this. They can even contact PUB HTML5's support team to ask for education discount if they want to use the Premium edition of flipbook software" she added.



The support team PUB HTML5 can be reached on the following link - http://pubhtml5.com/help



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is a free HTML5 digital publishing platform designed to convert PDF, MS Office, OpenOffice to HTML5 & jQuery based interactive catalogue, magazine that also work on iOS and Android devices, making your flipbook more interactive.