PUB HTML5, HTML5 Digital Catalog Software Helps on Halloween Decor Sale

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2014 --PUB HTML5 (pubhtml5.com), a leading technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions, announces their latest software can help publish digital catalogs for Halloween decorations.



As Halloween approaches, merchants are scrambling for new ways to efficiently reach online shoppers. PUB HTML5, the versatile HTML5 digital catalog softwar for nice ebook, allows merchants to easily and quickly upload PDF versions of specialty catalogs and create online versions that can be hosted on the merchants’ websites.



Features of the PUB HTML5 software include:



Easily add newly-created catalogs on websites using simple code

Catalogs can be shared on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Once the new digital catalog is created, users can create a QR code of it to include in marketing materials, allowing easy access via smart phones

The software is Windows and Mac compatible



The software also features options to customize each catalog to coordinate with corporate branding including customized backgrounds, music and video. Users can also embed multimedia such as video (YouTube/Vimeo), audio and animations into their digital catalog. Publications can even be saved to usb drives and CDs/DVDs in order to manually distribute to customers.



Interface features that are also available include the ability to add meta tags to the document to improve its rank on search engines; adding Google Analytics account identification in order to measure traffic to the publication or a certain page of the publication; and even link certain items on pages to a shoppable page to a merchant’s website.



About PUB HTML5

Since 2010, PUB HTML5 software has been used to create more than a quarter of a million publications with more than 30,000 individual users. The company consistently receives high ratings for customer service and ease of use.



One can explore online publications created by PUB HTML5 and seek a new interactive reading experience.