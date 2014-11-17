PUB HTML5 Introduces a Revolutionary Digital Lookbooks Creator

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2014 --PUB HTML5 recently introduced their new, mobile-friendly digital lookbook publishing platform. Producing online content can be an expensive, time consuming process, but this revolutionary PUB HTML5 digital lookbooks creator takes the guesswork out of creating interactive magazines, ebooks, catalogs and brochures with little to no coding knowledge required. The site focuses on helping its customers digitize their content for mobile use.



PUB HTML 5 is perfect for users who don’t know how to code or re-format their content for different media platforms. Users can simply upload a pdf, pick a template, and choose a desired format such as a Flipbook or WordPress plugin. PDFs become fully colorized, interactive publications that can be optimized to help users reach their target audience.



Today’s consumers have busy schedules and like to shop online where they can explore and purchase products without hassle, a process made even more convenient with the use of mobile publications. PUB HTML5 gives online businesses a way to diversify their consumer reach, and showcase their products to an expanded consumer base by mobilizing their content. Publications are accessible from any device, and consumers can make purchases directly from online catalogs or lookbooks, with just a click or touch of the finger.



Businesses can further increase their revenue by integrating ads and banners using Google Adsense. PUB HTML5 offers a less intrusive, more aesthetically pleasing style of advertising. Users can also generate more traffic to their site by using optimized search engine settings. GOOGLE analytics allow PUB HTML5 users to track customer behavior and test publication effectiveness, providing them with the information they need to reach more customers.



PUB HTML5 offers a fully customizable experience. Users can select from a variety of languages for their toolbar, and skins that can incorporate their personal brand and color preferences. They can choose a free account to explore PUB HTML5 and the services they offer. Accounts can be upgraded to affordable services that meet their needs, and produce better results.



Users maintain content control, and have access to PUB HTML5’s secure cloud storage; all content is password protected. The administration and management feature is free and allows users to upload, manage and publish content to social media where they can access it from their cell phone or tablet.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 offers online businesses, ebook and magazine producers the perfect solution to creating professional, digital publications for mobile use with ease.



For more information, go to http://pubhtml5.com/