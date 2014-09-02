PUB HTML5 - Publishing Interactive Digital Magazines Online and Gaining More Audiences Quickly

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Creating digital content has never been this easy. PUB HTML5 offers a suitable online digital publishing platform to help users create digital yet interactive brochures, magazines and catalogues. These digital publications can be published worldwide, allowing business owners to reach more audience easily.



PUB HTML5 is accessible from all major mobile platforms, including Android, Win8 and iOS. Readers will find it easy to engage in the digital content as it gives them a rich media experience like no other. Users can create interactive magazines for iPad, which is the most popular mobile tablet nowadays.



Users can now say goodbye to their PDF catalogues since PUB HTML5 also converts PDF files, MS Office and OpenOffice to Interactive HTML5 and jQuery catalogues. Loaded with various custom themes, logos and backgrounds, users can give their publications a personal touch of their creativity to engage more readers. This is one of the best practices for online digital magazines.



For a rich media experience, users can embed videos from YouTube and Vimeo together with audio, animations, popups and links. Reaching a wider audience is easier since PUB HMTML5 allows users to share interactive digital publications on different social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Digg and more.



Having no internet connection is never a problem with PUB HTML5. All digital content can be viewed anytime and anywhere, with or without internet connection. Distributing digital publications via ZIP, HTML5 and CD/DVD is also possible, making it easier to distribute content to potential clients.



To analyze the traffic of the digital catalogues and magazines, users can just input their Google Analytics account ID in the published book, allowing them to monitor their account with ease. Great feature for those who want to increase their marketing effectiveness.



Creating digital publications without opening the windows application is possible by their Command Line feature. This will help users create flipbooks silently while allowing them to create custom templates, themes, scenes, etc.



PUB HTML5 is definitely taking digital publications to the next level. For more information, visit http://pubhtml5.com/.