PUB HTML5 Released Information on Magazine Maker Packages

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --PUB HTML5 has presented its magazine maker which is getting rave reviews and feedbacks all around. While the magazine maker comes with amazing features to help out the users all over, the creators have provided it in different packages (ranging from free to $999) for the users to avail them the flexibility to choose the best one suiting their requirements. Since, most of the times users find it tricky to decide on the perfect package for them, the PUB HTML5 makers have released information on how to choose the best magazine maker so that their users can find it easy to choose and decide on the best magazine maker package.



As told by the company representatives, following are the packages and the basis on which these packages can be decided on by the users:



- Free Addition ($0/month): With 500G storage, 1000 uploads, PDF conversion and much more, the package is most suitable for the new users and the individual users with no budget for digital publishing.



- Pro Edition ($15/month): Spending some money for this solution provides features like password protection, watermark removed, custom logo and unlimited storage, uploads and pages per book.



- Gold Edition ($29/month): Along with almost all the features of Pro Edition, Gold Edition comes with additional features like image conversion and detailed template customization. It also provides free online templates thereby making it very useful for the digital publishers.



- Platinum Edition ($25/month, $299 Billed Annually): Providing all the features of above mentioned packages, this edition is useful for those digital publishers who want to have a long-term use of PUB HTML5. It provides all features at a reasonable price for long run.



- Enterprise Edition ($999 permanent): The most cost-effective package for the business users, Enterprise Edition allows as many as 10 user accounts and most comprehensive digital magazine designing and publishing features.



These above-mentioned packages have different features available for different prices. Since all the users are not in the need of the same or all the features, the PUB HTML5 magazine maker creators have provided their users with options to choose from and by releasing the information about deciding on the best magazine maker, they intend to make the choice making process easier for their users.



For more information, go to PUB HTML5's website at http://pubhtml5.com