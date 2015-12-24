PUB HTML5's New Flipbook Software Announced Significant Upgrades

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2015 --PUB HTML5 has been known for its great features and power when it comes to publishing PDF, magazine, brochures, catalogues and more using its flipbook software.



But PUB HTML5 recently re-launched her software with very great new enhancement, thereby making it very easy for new people to work with.



Some of the new enhancements made on the PUB HTML5 flipbook software are:



- Improve page flipping effect – the new enhancement has really improved the way and manner the flipping effect is seen on different mobile devices, making it very enjoyable for mobile phone users.



- Enhance Animation Editor - Publishers now have a faster means of editing Animations in the flipbook software.



- More user friendly interface – Now users don't have to be a tech geek before using the PUB HTML5 flipbook software, it has been simplified with very friendly user interface.



- Small bugs fixed – publishers now don't need to worry about bugs anymore because PUT HTML5 has made sure everything is taken care of.



The CTO (chief technology officer) of PUB HTML5 stated that "we are now in the computer age, and a lot of business have gone digital, now PUB HTML5 has taken it upon itself to make publications a massive audience via its social media integration."



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Her digital publishing software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication.



To learn more about PUB HTML5 and what it offers, visit http://pubhtml5.com.