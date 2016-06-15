PubHTML5 - A Unique Magazine Maker for Publishing Electronic Books

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Publishing of electronic books is always challenging. This involves facing font issues, difficulty in the reproduction of graphics, and much more. In this respect, PubHTML5 comes as a great solution to publish electronic books almost effortlessly. The unique magazine maker allows publishers to publish their books without spending a fortune. One can even avail a trial service to publish an e-book of up to 500 pages free!



Benefits of PubHTML5



The magazine maker is unique in the sense; it has plenty of stunning features that enable a publisher to create an electronic book and to make it popular with just a few steps.



Some of the benefits of PubHTML5 are as follows:



- Auto conversion of PDF files into digital files

- Complete customization of e-book

- Stunning animation without any knowledge of coding

- Easy publication of e-books to PubHTML5's cloud hosting

- Freedom to create an e-book for an offline view

- Facilitates sharing with readers via email or social networking sites

- Allows inclusion of audio-video to create an interactive e-book

- Inclusion of SEO feature and integration with Google Analytics

- Enables a reader to access the e-book via any mobile device

- Allows printing of pages of the published e-book



Moreover, the magazine maker comes with a modest pricing and facilitates the creation of effortless newsletters, brochures, and other digital publications in a cost-effective manner.



