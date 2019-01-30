PubHTML5 Allows Multiple Format Publications Through the Page Flip Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --The PubHTML5 technology is transforming the way publishers present their products on the e-commerce markets. It is the page flip software that marketers and businesses use to create captivating page flipping publications that shape the people's reading experience. When readers browse through content, they look for material that connects them with reality. PubHTML5 allows users to design digital flip books that audiences can flip through like they were real books. This software has advanced tools for creating professional 3D eBooks that connect with readers.



"We developed the page flip software to allow our clients to design branded themes when creating their publications," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "Customized digital publications can penetrate through a wider market because of their unique identity. Also, they allow consumers to relate to your brand and make more informed decisions before buying."



The PubHTML5 technology comes with professional tools that users utilize to design eBooks in multiple formats to enable more extensive sharing with readers across platforms. Publishers gain much more when using the page flip software from PubHTML5. They are exposed to a wealth of experience when creating eBooks with flipping pages. The process of designing the publications is automated, but it also gives users total control of their creations. They can configure the eBooks with customized features that adhere to their brand.



Anna Lee continued, "You don't need to be a professional to use our software. Users take a few minutes to have their creations ready for sharing with their target audience. Projects can be edited swiftly using the page editor while adding more functionalities such as company logos, interfaces, animation, links, and music is a straightforward process. Our PubHTML5 technology stands out because it has outstanding graphics that turn any file into beautiful digital pages."



PubHTML5 helps users to design their creations with special features such as social bookmarking, page flipping effects, zooming functions, links, article lists, and page thumbnails. They can also publish their eBooks online in various languages for sharing with multilingual readers across the world. The publications support mobile viewing and other electronic devices such as computers and laptops. PubHTML5 provides cloud hosting services too, where projects can be published in cloud platform for readers to access conveniently.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 offers users a technology that helps to design page flipping magazines, books, white papers and reports. Readers can access the e-publications conveniently through websites and electronic devices. The digital publications are SEO-friendly and can help users generate revenue from their target consumers.