PubHTML5 Announced the Launch of Flipbook Creator Version 5.3.0

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --The maker of unique flipbook creator, PubHTML5, has now recently announced that they have launched the new and updated version of their software. The new version v5.3.0 is being told to be enriched with some new features, providing better options and increase in processing speed. At the same time, minor bugs from previous versions are also worked upon and fixed.



Jason Chan, the Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5, said while making the announcement that they have constantly kept observing the user's' requirements and priorities. Based on that, they have always tried to come up with a better version of their flipbook creator every time.



"We understand what our users need and we keep coming up with improvements in our software as per the need of the hour", he said.



Reportedly, the flipbook creator, in its new version, has been provided with following changes:



- The makers have worked upon the need of enabling users to save their work for further modifications at later stages. Thus the software now allows loading projects from output folder. This will facilitate all the users to save their work on flipbooks as a project and then at later point of time, they can make required modifications at any instant.



- The designers have worked on the user panel to make it more user-friendly and look more comfortable to use. This will enable users to work with the software with much ease now without any hassles.



- Realizing the growing demand of faster processing, the makers have made changes in order to accelerate the speed of uploading flipbooks to server. So users can now upload their work for publication or sharing with much faster speed than before.



In addition to abovementioned changes, as told, the software has been worked on to get all the minor bugs from previous versions fixed. So with the launch of this new version, users can get a better experience working with flipbook creator from PubHTML5.



For more information, visit PubHTML5 official website: http://pubhtml5.com/features