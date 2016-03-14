PubHTML5 Announces a Never-Before Giveaway of Its Flipbook Software's 1-Year Gold Plan

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --The leading online digital publishing experts and providers and well acclaimed HTML5 flipbook software, PubHTML5, have announced the launch of their giveaway offer from 11th-20th March. The company is providing a free upgrade to 1 year gold plan of its flipbook software, which originally costs around $348. The company has collaborated with SharewareOnSale to launch this giveaway.



It is worth a note that the 1 year gold plan of their flipbook software comes under its premium plans due to the features that it holds and options it provides to publishers. From unlimited storage, uploads and pages per book to presence of features like PDF conversion, AdSense integration, password protection, keyword searching and much more, the gold plan has already become one of the most opted for plans of the software. Normally this plan costs around $348 but the giveaway is presenting an option to get the free account upgraded to it for free.



"Our effort is to provide as much assistance possible to our clients so that they can find it easier and effective in creating the content that can attract the readers and then publish them for the maximum reach", the company officials said.



The officials informed that during 11th to 20th March, all the users can upgrade their free PubHTML5 account to Premium with 1-year Gold Plan at http://sharewareonsale.com/s/pubhtml5-giveaway-coupon-sale.



This is a never-before offer from the company which users can benefit from and upgrade their account to premium one.