PubHTML5 Announces New and Improved Digital Content Publishing Software

PubHTML5 has now announced a new version of their digital content publishing and interactive magazine making software. The magazine maker allows users to create and publish interactive HTML5 digital content and magazines that can be viewed on mobile devices, websites and computers. According to a spokesperson of the company, the new version is now available on their official website with added new features, and improvements on previous features also.



Available for download on MAC and Windows, PubHTML5 creates life-like interactive flipping magazines. The software can be used to create catalogues, brochures, flyers, eBooks, digital magazines and more; it can allegedly be used to publish both online and offline. A PubHTML5 spokesperson made an official press statement in which he discussed the new features of the software.



"Here at PubHTML5, we are now very proud to announce our new and improved software; while new features have been added, previous features and tools have been tremendously improved upon. PubHTML5 makes it easy for small businesses, corporations and even individuals to create intriguing and professional digital content without spending thousands of dollars. Users can create amazing HMTL5 interactive magazines, brochures, advertisements and more," the spokesperson stated.



He further elaborated on the matter "The new features allow users to easily publish digital magazines to HTML format. Advancements have been made to not only make uploading easy on our website but to make content sharing completely easy and seamless. Users can now easily embed their content onto websites, blogs and newsletters."



For detailed info and downloads, the official PubHTML5 website can be seen at http://pubhtml5.com/.