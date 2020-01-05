PubHTML5 Announces the Launch of Page Flip Software for Mac

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2020 --PubHTML5 recently released new page flip software to the market, which can be used to create interactive flipbooks on Mac. The new publishing software is also completely compatible with Windows operating system.



"Our new page flip software is designed to be fully compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems," states Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5. "We know that many people like to do their designing and publishing work on Mac, so we have ensured that our publishing platform is able to function fully in that environment. Mac users can enjoy all the special features that our software offers, enabling them to take maximum advantage of their Mac's capabilities."



PubHTML5 can be used to create stunning flipbooks incorporating exciting elements such as animations and graphics. Multimedia such as videos, audio, photos and links can be incorporated to create a more captivating reading experience. The pages of the flipbooks can also be made to flip vertically or horizontally.



For aspiring designers who are just starting out, the new platform comes with 10 pre-designed templates that can be used to get started. These templates are fully customizable, and users have ample opportunity to exercise their creativity and put their personal stamp on their flipbooks. Budding publishers and small business owners will particularly enjoy using PubHTML5 as it is extremely easy to use. Further helping to save money, the new software is offered completely free, so even the most cost constrained can get started making stunning flipbooks.



Nor is it necessary to worry about hosting costs as users can save their flipbooks on PubHTML5's free server. The flipbooks can then be shared on social media or embedded into a website. The flipbooks can also be downloaded onto DVDs and flash drives or emailed to the target audience.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, PubHTML5 is an innovative software company that specializes in developing flipbook making software. Its mission is to make the latest and most advanced features of flipbook production available to the widest possible audience.