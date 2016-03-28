PubHTML5 Announces Their 3 Months Platinum Plan Giveaway for All Digital Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --PUBHTML5, a world leading flipbook creator provider, and an all encompassing digital publishing solution for individuals, non-profit, small businesses, and large organizations, is excited to announce today that they are giving out a FREE Platinum Account to 'everyone' all over the world.



Dubbed as PUBHTML5 '3 Months Platinum Plan Giveaway,' what it implies is that every editor, publisher, user, business etc., irrespective of their location anywhere in the world, can get a completely free Platinum account on or before Mar 31, 2016.



Suffice it to say that PUBHTML5 '3 months platinum plan' costs about $74.75, but this enviable company has taken it upon itself to give it away for free at absolutely no cost to the users. This is an indication that PUBHTML5 prioritizes the interest and satisfaction of all their global customers.



Details of how to get the '3 Months Platinum Plan Giveaway' are as follows;



1. Copy the CDKey: Plt3m-whKg2-2Pd3N-Mar31

2. Get a gift card code at http://pubhtml5.com/special-offer/3-months-platinum-plan-giveaway-for-tp.php

3. Follow the steps in the email received and activate the code at http://pubhtml5.com/gift-card-exchange.php



Everyone loves giveaways, and everyone likes freebies, especially when the product involved is of tremendous quality and exceedingly valuable. "We are absolutely delighted to be doing this for all our users across all countries of the world. This is indeed a great opportunity for all digital publishers to join this progressive chariot, and start enjoying all the 'unlimited' features and powerful functionalities of PUBHTML5 platinum plan" said a spokesperson of PUBHTML5.



With no knowledge of coding or programming required, PUBHTML5 offers users everything they need to create, design and empower their PDF, catalogs, brochures, eBooks, and magazines.



The spokesperson continued; "With our flipbook creator, they have at their disposal, a first of its kind tool that can help them create a custom, interactive, and rich media digital html5 book for PC, desktop, mobile and tablet reading.



"We urge you all to take advantage of this giveaway before March 31, 2016, and follow all the steps involved so as to be a beneficiary of our free 3 Months Platinum Plan offer."



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is a renowned flip book creator, and topmost technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. This remarkable platform helps all users and publishers create their own digital interactive magazines, both online and offline.



