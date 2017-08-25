PubHTML5 Brochure Maker Now Supports Online Shopping

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2017 --A brochure maker, PubHTML5 features an intuitive interface and well-structured layout that offers all the tools and features that users need to complete the task of PDF to brochure conversion. More importantly, now this brochure maker makes it possible for users to integrate online stores into their brochures ensuring that readers can directly buy their desired products and services from the brochures.



"Nowadays, the vast majority of customers and prospects scan products and services on online brochures to see what they are interested and search online to buy. However, it's troublesome. In order to make the buying process more convenient and hassle-free, we upgraded our brochure maker to a higher version, which allows users to add "Buy Now" button linked to the online store making sure that readers can purchase what they want without leaving the page of brochure. For readers, online shopping has never been easier than before, that's what we are proud of." Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5 said while informing about the shopping feature of PubHTML5.



Not only does this brochure maker bring readers great benefits in shopping, but also it is advantageous for users' businesses or their brands. For one thing, it helps users increase sales by attracting readers to their online store to buy. Also, users are able to add the product giveaway page or promotion page to the brochure for brand promotion. For another, the brochures made by PubHTML5 are compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, which will maximize their reach.



For information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of PDF to flipbook solutions. Their innovative desktop software allows their clients to deliver their content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels.