PubHTML5 Can Be Used for Converting PDF to Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --PubHTML5 is helping talented individuals around the world realize their dream of being a published author with the company's flipbook software that easily converts PDF to flipbook. "PubHTML5 is trusted by more than 3 million publishers worldwide," said Anna Lee, chief designer of PubHTML5.



Free to download, PubHTML5 is used by professionals and its ease of use makes it ideal for those just beginning in the publishing industry. The PDF to flipbook software contains all the tools necessary to create a wealth of publications. A cloud-based platform ensures security to protect intellectual rights.



It used to require an army of staff just to prepare a book for publication and an agent to submit the work to a publishing house in the hope it would catch the eye of an editor. PubHTML5 eliminates the need for a costly staff, agents and receiving frustrating rejections. Anyone can be an author, publisher, and produce professional work with PubHTML5.



PubHTML5 takes advantage of digital publishing, allowing individuals to transforms PDF to flipbook seamlessly. More than 150 tools have been included in the software to edit, arrange, publish and distribute the finished publication.



Publishers can add videos, music, images and animations, along with website links, bookmarks and toolbars, for a completely professional appearance. PubHTML5 can be used to create catalogs for e-commerce sites, marketing brochures, interactive magazines, photo books, novels and comic books. Finished publications can be shared via social media, PCs and mobile platforms with iOS, Android and Win8 systems.



PubHTML5 provides individuals with the ability to save their publications on CDs and DVDs, as a ZIP file, or to a USB drive for distribution. The flipbook software includes built-in SEO capabilities that allow publications to be found online wherever they may be available. Google Analytics provide an easy way to track and monitor the performance of any publication.



The PubHTML5 PDF to flipbook software provides anyone with the ability to create professional level publications and no prior experience is necessary. The software provides a cost-effective way to build a brand and reach audiences around the world.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Its digital publishing software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. Its innovative desktop publishing software allows users to deliver their content via the Web, tablets, mobile devices and social media channels. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.