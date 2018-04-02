PubHTML5 Can Convert PDF to Flipbook with Realistic Page Turn Effects

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --PubHTML5 is offering an innovative approach to enhance user's reading experience. They are providing a cost-effective, innovative software to convert PDF to flipbook. This software positively enhances reader's engagement with an outstanding way of presentation.



Flipbooks are undeniably an amazing content representation approach. PubHTML5 software allows the user to enhance the creativity of magazine, brochure and other reading materials. Content represented in the form of flipbook is more attractive, engaging and accessible for readers.



PubHTML5 supports a business in transforming a simple & static PDF document into an eye-catching flipbook. This document could be some magazine, e-book, and other publishing material. It is not limited to create flipbooks but it also allows an online flipbook distribution. Now, this is a time to enhance the experience of digital reader with outstanding flipbook publishing.



Apart from PDF to flipbook converting it is also offering to put outstanding animated amazing effects. It is offering a variety of features to expand brand awareness among digital readers. It has a wide range of themes, animations, sounds, and templates that make thing easier for marketers. This is a software program allowing to create flipbooks by considering all type of digital readers. The only solution that makes the material accessible for all type of digital readers whether they use windows, mac, Android device and iOS device.



Along with an online and offline PDF to flipbook converting it also allows online distribution. It is offering other potential elements to access reader and improve their experience with an attractive visual appearance approach. It could be easily shared on social sites to make it more accessible.



Convert PDF to flipbook online and offline with exceptional flipping effects with the support of HTML5 technology. Make digital magazine more realistic, accessible and smooth. It supports in keeping the images and book font clear and sharp. It could be easily zoomed in and out for reader's ease.



Now don't just provide the reading material to user. By converting PDF documents to flipbook embed useful images within the e-magazine, catalog, and material. These links give a right way to access more resources and information.



Don't wait longer and just convert PDF to flipbook and provide customized, flexible and delightful experience to e-readers. PubHTML5 is an all-in-one solution, so there is no need to have more software separately. Start creating flipbooks for millions of readers and grab their attention.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Its digital publishing software allows users around the world to convert ordinary PDFs or images into an attractive digital publication like magazine, brochure, catalog and so on.



For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.