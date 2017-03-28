PubHTML5 Cited as Best Flipbook Creator in the Market for 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --PubHTML5, one of the most dependable technology providers particularly for HTML5 digital publishing software solutions worldwide, was named as the top flipbook creator in 2017. Standards were based on easy to use interface, powerful media management capability, page-flipping effect, sharing capacity, and support devices.



The inception of PubHTML5 has made electronic publishing more advanced, fast and organized. This flipbook creator is now used to produce brochures, e-books, catalogs, brochures and other information materials. This flipbook creator is compatible with PC, laptops, tablets and multiple mobile platforms like Android, Windows 8, and mobile phone operating system (OS).



PubHTML5 chief designer Anna Lee said, "This amazing and unique flipbook creator has the capacity to create an attention-grabbing flipbook which has never been easier and more efficient."



This flipbook creator has remarkable features such as being simple but fast since users only import PDF as well as text, images and video clips. The flipbook is ready for sharing with everyone. As a flipbook creator, it can come up with superb output which can be fully-customized.



Even new users will find it trouble-free to create materials using various pre-designed templates. Each template may be tweaked with personalized logos, colors, buttons, backgrounds, and over 80 navigation options. Readers can go through flipbooks anywhere and anytime whether they are online or offline.



The PubHTML5 flipbook creator addresses concerns of clients on how to turn out comprehensive presentations for their respective merchandise and services. The software's assortment of tools and functionalities can generate distinct customer-oriented electronic directories from Portable Document Format (PDF) files that promote pleasant web-based shopping experience. Users do not need to be computer geniuses since procedures to publish an online catalog are explained in detail.



This PubHTML5 flipbook creator also has sophisticated animation editor plus timeline feature that enhances flipbooks through text, video, audio, images, and animated media. It has a number of benefits compared to traditional versions. For example, an electronic brochure that promotes brands or products may be accessed without any difficulty through the Internet or Cloud. Likewise, this flipbook creator guarantees great viewing experience that helps hype businesses by drawing more visitors. Also, text content can be searched by search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing.



This publishing solution is a very good option for both established companies and small entrepreneurs to become cost-effective while expanding its reach and upgrading effectiveness. Such goals are achieved by creating media-rich flipbooks.



