PubHTML5 - Create HTML5 Flipbook with Page Turning & Sound Effects

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Digital publications giant, PubHTML5 comes with outstanding features that helps users create HTML5 flipbook with amazing page turning and sound effects. Available for all the major platforms such as Windows and Mac, the flipbooks will give the users an ultimate experience of creativity and interactivity. PubHTML5 offers free self-publishing HTML5 solutions for individuals and publishers around the world.



"This amazing solution created by our dedicated team will give the readers an experience as reading a printed book." Said Jason Chen. Jason is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at PubHTML5. "We have made it Windows and Mac friendly with amazing sharing options for the users to share their creative talent with the world." he added. The software also supports Google Analytics to monitor the traffic and sharing on the web.



With the trust of over a million users worldwide, PubHTML5 is committed to excellence with its unique and amazing features. Users can create and publish interactive magazines, catalogs, brochures and flipbooks with rich multi-media effects and much more. Moreover, it can be easily used on all the platforms and devices including mobile phones that are powered by Android as well as tablet computers.



With PubHTML5, users can easily create flipbooks and they can also convert their pdf files into interactive flipbooks. Moreover, the user interface is fully customizable and the software also manages rich media of all formats. In addition, the built in HTML5 animations and advanced cloud sharing options make it more appealing and accessible. Furthermore, the software also complete social network sharing option and much more to give the user a sense of connectivity online at all times. In addition to its online features, the software also works perfectly offline as well.



For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a creative digital publishing solution provider that has satisfied over a million users around the world. Since 2009, the company has had several amazing success stories and has received phenomenal feedback from its users around the world. For individual publishers and professionals alike, the software has served the needs of everyone and more than 60,000 companies have shown their faith in the software.