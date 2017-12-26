PubHTML5 Developed a Revolutionary Software That Makes a Free HTML5 Flipbook in a Jiffy

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --In today's digitalized world, the need for a quick and easy to use tool is emerging at a rapid rate. These software are required to propagate and advertise various businesses online. Anna Lee, chief designer of PubHTML5 recognized the demand and developed the free flipbook maker that helps its users to create a magazine-like effect and click the flip icon on the content to turn pages rather than using the old conventional method of scrolling.



The PubHTML5 flipbook converter comes with various unique features like an embedded brand logo in the converted brochure to provide a distinctiveness to the content. This software also allows the users to make a local copy on the hard disk or distribute and share the digital publication directly online using the "Upload Online" option. The final HTML5 flipbook can be used across platforms that include almost all types of multimedia devices, mobile operating systems, and browsers.



Since its launch, multiple e-publications have been released in the global market using PubHTML5 and have experienced an unprecedented increase in their readers using the flipbook format. The software is convenient to use and enables anybody to make quick changes to the source file. The flipbooks can further be tracked by Google Analytics to analyze the performance online. The text version of the generated magazines can be used to optimize the website search using the search engine optimization.



Further, content optimization feature in the software allows delivering real-time insights into audience engagement and preference tracking. Apart from these, PubHTML5 comes with various reporting features that can be tracked to check audience engagements using page views, time on page, zoom patterns and widget interactions. Additionally, it also allows users to manage the subscribers instantly from a single interface, providing options like managing, creating and deleting subscribers as per requirement.



The amazing software has been rated 4.5 stars by the CNET Editors and has received similar accolades in the industry. The PubHTML5 flipbook converter has been providing online & offline publications effectively from long. Check out the website below to access and experience unlimited possibilities in the world of online publishing: http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions enabling people around the world to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication.