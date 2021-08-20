PubHTML5 Digital Magazine Software Creates Stunning Online Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2021 --Magazine publishers around the world now have a convenient tool dedicated to creating interactive, media-rich flipping magazines. The world has gone digital, and forward-thinking publishers will quickly become a part of the revolution. Since people spend so much time online, it only makes sense to have publications online where they'll be in the public's eye. PubHTML5 digital magazine software converts PDF and other document file types to web-friendly HTML5, taking the guesswork out of producing digital publications.



This digital magazine software has both an online and a desktop version. So, users can quickly create their flipping magazines, brochures, or lookbooks on the PubHTML5 website without having to download any software. Or, for more advanced design features, they can get the desktop version and make their publications even more vibrant.



PubHTML5 converts PDF, MS Office, and OpenOffice files to HTML5 as soon as they're uploaded to the digital magazine software. Then they can be stored on the cloud free of cost. Customizing the magazines is easy. There are 12 templates that users can choose from to create outstanding publications. Once they pick a template, they can select a theme and modify the layout options to match their brand image.



Digital magazine software trumps traditional publishing with the wide range of media that can be included. Forget plain old images and text. PubHTML5 lets users add audio, video, slideshows, panorama, and animations to their magazines. Readers will be so engaged, they won't be able to stop viewing. Publishers can also add links that take readers directly to product pages, making advertising and sales more effective.



With PubHTML5 digital magazine software, users have several options for sharing their publications with the world. For starters, the PubHTML5 page is frequented by millions of viewers, all of whom have access to magazines on the cloud. The desktop version allows users to export the magazine to their local device for easy distribution, and there are various output formats available for everything from publishing online to embedding on websites. The magazines display beautifully on all types of devices and work well on both Android and IOS.



"We're proud to be part of the digital revolution with our digital magazine software," says Winston Zhang, CEO of PubHTML5.



For further information, please visit PubHTML5.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a powerful digital magazine software that can be used to turn static documents into dynamic digital flipbooks.