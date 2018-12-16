PubHTML5 Digital Magazine Software Is Available for Every Publisher

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2018 --PubHTML5 is the digital magazine software that specializes in converting PDF files and images into unique digital magazines. It is made available to users who wish to convert plain PDF files into interactive magazines and make them visible to all gadgets including the desktops, smartphones and tablets.



Anna Lee, the chief designer of PubHTML5, said, "PubHTML5 is the digital magazine software that allows users to create digital magazines from PDF files or images." Also, PubHTML5 has served for a lot of industries including Animals and Pets, Business and Finance, Cooking, Food and Beverages, Sport and Recreation, Lifestyles, Arts and Photography and many more.



However, other services that can be done on the PubHTML5 apart from its digital magazine publication are the corporate reports, e-books, catalogs, newspapers, brochures, newsletters, annual reports, event flyers, and many more.



PubHTML5 has a straightforward interface, so it can be easily used by beginners and professionals alike. It also comes with a wide range of specially designed templates and themes, saving users a lot of time spent on the design.



Its contents are well-designed in a way that its accessibility will not be restricted to a particular device alone. With PubHTML5 digital magazine software, all users can always offer a better media experience to their audience and also ease the time consumption in downloading the large sized PDF file.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5, based in Hong Kong, is a top-ranking software solution providing company for digital publishing tools. PubHTML5 is everything that is needed to easily publish a captivating publication online and offline. For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com.