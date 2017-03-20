PubHTML5 Digital Magazine Software Released a Series of New Fixes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --Looking to use powerful digital magazine software that can enable anyone create stunning and interactive digital magazine software without bugs? Look no further, PubHTML5 has released a series of fixes for the windows version 5.4.7. These fixes will make all of the digital publications, magazines, flipbooks and digital demonstrations comparable to none in the world.



This version was launched early 2017 to enhance user experience on digital catalogs, look books and magazines through the most customized digital publishing software in the world. PubHTML5 digital magazine software can be accessed on desktops, laptops, smartphones, tablets, notebooks and on the web. It is compatible with Facebook and so many other social media platforms.



However, a lot of users have experienced difficulties in:



- Importing PDF file when the path of file contains right to left language,



- Highlighting the search result of flipbook created by command line,



- Getting no display when publishing to local,



- Displaying thumbnails saved by Animation Editor while reading through local flipbook IE browser,



- Displaying the image of the original template or project in the preview caption after changing the new template or project,



- Adding Table of Contents in desktop client when language is in Arabic,



- When opening the flipbook with password pop-up,



- When double clicking to zoom in under slide mode,



- Hovering the mouse over the Flip Shortcut Button,



- When there is a slideshow without images,



- The positioning of callout in page editor is incorrect



- When the pop-up message over the border is hidden.



This is now a thing of the past as PubHTML5 has released a series of fixes to address all of the above mentioned problems. Windows version 5.4.7 will fix and ultimately enhance user experience in the world of digital magazine software.



Features available on this amazing digital magazine software can be found in both the Online and Desktop versions; fully customized layout settings with over 12 templates which enable users select any theme of their choice and give them control of the tool bar color, icon color, font and font color; flexible output options such as HTML for reading via browser, Zip, Exe, Email for quick sharing, FTP Server for easy online publishing and Save as Plug-in which is used for WordPress and Joomla websites and lastly; it is available to IOS and android devices that have internet connectivity.



Why not install PubHTML5 digital magazine software at once and upgrade to windows version 5.4.7 for an out of this world experience!



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5, the killer digital magazine software, can help to publish the interactive magazines, catalogs and brochures online for free. Besides, it provides the online publishing platform for the users to manage the flipbooks freely.



For more, please visit PubHTML5 homepage.