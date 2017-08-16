PubHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform – Great Way to Digitize Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --PubHTML5 comes to the publishers with a great digital publishing platform, which can help to convert PDF to page flip content in minutes. It is a wonderful tool combining with the creating, publishing, marketing and managing together for the publishers.



On PubHTML5 homepage, everyone can create a free account and log in to quick upload the content. PubHTML5 provides the simple options for the publishers to fast choose by a click. When uploading the PDF, publishers can choose the templates, themes and set the details for the content outlook.



After the fast upload, publishers can get a link for the online flipping content. On this digital publishing platform, publishers enjoy the ability to reset the general setting, embedded the content on other website, share the content on social media, or download, print, clone and move the content to other folder. To make the content search engine friendly, PubHTML5 specially create s text version for every flipbook. So that when the readers search the keyword on the search engine, they can find this flipbook easily.



For the online management, PubHTML5 provides the online bookcase to store the online flipbooks. It can help to display all the contents orderly with a beautiful outlook. It is convenient for the readers to find the content he wants to read. And the realistic bookcase can also be shared and embedded for online promotion.



Also, on this digital publishing platform, publisher can get the reading statistic to analyze the content popularity. PubHTML5 provides the lifetime statistics of the user & publication statistics and publication performance. In this way, the publishers can know which content attracts the readers mostly.



For more about PubHTML5 digital publishing platform, please go to PubHTML5 homepage.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is the leading digital publishing provider that has the independent publishing platform. It can help to publish the elegant designed flipbook for online marketing.