PubHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform Helps the Startup Companies Become Visible Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2019 --The world popular digital publishing platform called PubHTML5 enables all the users to use the amazing features of the platform and make flipping books. This is a new way for startup companies to attract audiences to their brands without spending thousands of dollars.



Regardless of business industry, now all company owners have a privilege to use PubHTML5 for advertising purposes. Since the modern people spend most of their time on the social media websites and are attracted mainly by the colorful and interactive publications, this large digital publishing platform creates a way to reach big audiences.



This is possible thanks to the unique features the platform includes. They enable users to create a digital flipping book at the desired topic and highlight all the important points without the risk to impose an advertisement on the reader. The platform can be applied in a variety of ways:



- Tourist companies may create a flipping book with travel promotions to different destinations.

- Educating facilities can create interactive digital guides full of animated characters to help the students quickly learn the material.

- Construction companies can create beautiful digital catalogs with the prices, which can show off their completed projects, etc.



Now, digital publishers have an opportunity to promote every single business regardless of the industry creating these attractive publications, which include required links and contact information so that the interested readers can come at the right place. Once these publications are ready, it is easy to publish them online in the social media or a website and people can read them both online and offline.



Anna Lee, a Chief Designer of PubHTML5 shared, "Because of the great interest to our platform, we constantly expand and improve the current features and designs so that everyone could have multiple choices of user interfaces, animations, audio and video features, etc. The result is obvious – more than 60000 companies trust us and over 13,500,000 digital publications has been created and published so far."



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a team of professional designers and programmers who were able to create one of the most popular digital publishing solutions in the form of HTML5 solution. It can be tried out for free and its affordability provides multiple low-budget companies the chance to become visible online. For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/.