PubHTML5 Empowers Users with Tools for Designing Exceptional Flipping Books

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2019 --PubHTML5 offers users the opportunity to create lead-generating flipping books for their audiences across the world. Publishers can design flipping books within seconds using the flipping book technology from PubHTML5. In this way, enterprises can promote their brands while giving their audiences excellent browsing and shopping experiences. Any flipping book created at PubHTML5 is conveniently accessible online through devices such as smartphones, iPads, tablets and laptops, among other electronic devices. Users can utilize all tools and features provided by the software to customize the digital publications according to the needs of the business.



"Enterprises today are scrambling to rank highly in the ever-changing product market," said Jason Chen, CTO (chief technology officer) of PubHTML5. "Only those with unique marketing skills and strategies can achieve immense success both in sales and marketing ventures. At PubHTML5, we provide the tools necessary to create flipping books that will ensure the highest competence in the business realm."



PubHTML5 empowers users to develop flipping books that can be shared on various platforms such as social media, websites and email. Users can utilize the various tools and features to add company logos, select desired backgrounds, colors, multimedia, website links and more to their digital flipping books. They can also change, edit and update their publications and later host them after completion.



"Our company offers users a lifetime license for unlimited publishing," continued Mr. Chen. "Publishers can design their publications in flash and HTML5 formats, which will enable their audiences to enjoy viewing from all digital platforms. It is up to users to ensure that our software tools are well utilized to produce vivacious and interactive flipping books that will stimulate audiences to purchase their products."



Users creating flipping books through PubHTML5 can tell their company and product stories to enhance the readers' brand experience. The technology allows them to design publications that appeal to massive readers. By adding custom links and responsive buttons, readers have a fun experience browsing through the content. The smooth zooming and swiping tools enable readers to browse through the flipping books to identify any products of their choice. And with the cloud storage technology, all the publications are securely saved for fast and convenient accessibility by audiences.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 provides a technology that enables users to design stunning flipping books that enhance product marketing. Enterprises can now reach out to massive audiences by publishing their flipping books and sharing them across digital platforms. PubHTML5 offers a memorable digital experience for both businesses and their customers. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.