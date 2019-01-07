PubHTML5 Enables Everyone to Make a Flipbook at the Speed of Light

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --PubHTML5 is a flipbook creator that can help users create flipbooks from PDF files or images. Anna Lee, the Chief Designer at PubHTML5 said that anyone can do all in a very short time. The flipbook creator is designed to make captivating flipbooks from PDF files and images. The pains of planning and designing things will be eliminated.



The flipbook creator has come in handy in many situations where a user needs a book made and has no time to get one out in time. This usually creates distress, wastes valuable time and delays progress. Now, with all the correct images in the correct order and the content ready, users will be able to churn out content that looks great using the flipbook creator in no time. PubHTML5 is a pioneer that promises to bring a revolution to the way of publishing work.



There are features that allow users to access the digital world in its entirety here. In an age where everyone wants to be impressed by what they see, a flipbook excels because it is able to combine all the things that simulate what is being explained and stimulate people's cognitive functions. Imagine reading something that combines great visuals, sound and links to YouTube where necessary. That is the kind of reading experience that users will find when they are reading a flipbook. All the things are designed to make work easier.



Everyone wants things to be faster, intuitive and real. That is why the flipbook creator will allow users to create an experience that can only be described as immersive. This is a creation that gives users the rare opportunity to not only read things, but experience them in all their glory. Originality is a big issue in a world that is overly crowded by things that are similar. With the flipbook creator, users will be able to do all that they want and still come out the other side with something unique in form and style.



All of these flipbooks can be displayed on iPhones, iPads, Android devices and desktop computers. The world just gets better when reading becomes this fun.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Their digital publishing software enables users to do much from their PDF files by converting them into beautiful and detailed flipbooks. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.