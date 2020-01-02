PubHTML5 Enables Everyone to Share HTML5 Flipbooks on Facebook

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2020 --PubHTML5 recently introduced a new online platform that allows users to create flipbooks and share them on Facebook. This online platform, which is completely free, is designed to allow beginners to create their very own HTML5 flipbooks which can then be shared on social media such as Facebook.



"Our new application has been created so that complete beginners can produce their own flipbooks," states Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "No prior knowledge is necessary to access even the most advanced features. Furthermore, the newly created flipbook can be easily shared on Facebook and other social media through the app itself, so users can proudly show off their creations to their family and friends without any difficulty."



PubHTML5's simple interface and pre-designed templates allow inexperienced users to quickly get started creating their own digital flipbooks. The pages of these flipbooks can be designed to flip vertically or horizontally to create an immersive reading experience. Multimedia such as videos, audio, photos and links can also be incorporated to make truly stunning flipbooks.



Other advanced features that are available include an online Animation Editor which can be used to create exciting animations. As the available templates are fully customizable, users are encouraged to exercise their imagination and put their personal stamp on their creations. However, it is not necessary to create flipbooks from scratch, as flipbooks can also easily be produced by uploading and converting PDF or Word files.



PubHTML5 enables users to freely share their flipbooks. The flipbooks can be downloaded onto CDs and flash drives, and also saved online on PubHTML5's free server. Importantly, the new platform allows users to conveniently share the creations on Facebook and other social media, ensuring that the flipbooks are seen by as many people as possible. Besides being able to share materials with family and friends, this also allows business owners to easily reach potential customers. The saved flipbooks can also be embedded into websites and sent via email. This means that creating, publishing and sharing a flipbook is a seamless and intuitive process that is convenient and hassle-free.



