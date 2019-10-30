PubHTML5 Flip Book Maker Introduces a "Quick Upload" Feature

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --PubHTML5, a leading provider of digital publishing software, recently announced the launch of its new flip book maker that allows publishers to convert PDF files into interactive digital flip books that can be easily shared online thanks to a "quick upload" feature. This allows a variety of users to harness the full power of digital flip books to communicate effectively with their audiences.



"Our new flip book maker is designed to be easy to use, especially for those who are new to digital publishing," said Anna Lee, chief designer of PubHTML5. "We have introduced a "quick upload" feature, so all users have to do is convert their PDF files using our platform after which they can easily upload and share their creation on the web, over social media and other channels. Alternatively they can create a flip book from scratch using the many features that our solution offers."



The creation of digital flip books is an effortless process thanks to the platform's ability to convert any PDF into a flip book. Brochures, magazines and newsletters are just some of the publications that can be created in this manner. Furthermore, uses can avail themselves of over 150 options to customize the user interface. Bookmarks, backgrounds and logos can be changed to match the corporate identity while media such as audio, videos and photos can be added to create a more captivating reading experience.



The simple and intuitive interface allows even beginners to create high quality flip books, so businesses with tight budgets don't have to hire graphic designers or agencies in order to create advanced digital flip books. The solution includes an animation editor that allows users to create vivid animations that literally bring ideas to life. Unlike most applications, no coding is required to create the animations, so anyone can access this useful and powerful feature. With more and more people reading on mobile devices, it is vital that flip books should be accessible over a variety of operating systems. PubHTML5's flip book maker enables users to create flip books that are fully compatible with all iOS, Android and other major platforms.



For more information about this flip book maker, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, PubHTML5 is a leading provider of innovative desktop publishing software. It is dedicated to helping organizations cost effectively harness the power of digital flip books.