PubHTML5 Flip Book Maker Turns the Flip Book Making Process Into the Simplest Process

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2018 --Flip book is one of an interesting form of digital publishing. The people who are reading the flip book will feel like they read a real book on their gadget via an internet connection. In the past, the process of creating these digital flip books is complicated. However, PubHTML5 has made it much easier. Many businesses also use this flip book maker to create flip books for their digital publishing purposes.



"The recent updated features make this flip book maker even more productive and powerful. It allows people who use this program to insert customizable bookcases to make the content attention-grabbing and presentable. People can import their PDF files quickly to this software for converting them into flip books while adding rich media like animations, videos, and audio," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5.



Anna Lee also said that the user won't need to use too much time to create the flip book. Using the PDF file as the source, the user just needs to upload it on the conversion tool on PubHTML5 website. After that, the user also can change and edit the file. This step is where the user can also add audio or other types of multimedia files to enrich the flip book later.



Then, the user has the choice to publish it to PubHTML5 Cloud or the user's web server. The last step is sharing the flip book through multiple media. PubHTML5 also has an ability to change images into a flip book, just like it does on a PDF file.



The user also can find many useful features, especially features for business purposes in this flip book maker. For example, there are 150+ flip book designs, good management system, Animation Editor for creating HTML5-based animation, Advanced Cloud technology, social network sharing, analytic and statistic report, and many more.



From the business perspective, PubHTML5 becomes one of the most innovative solutions that today's business needs. It saves time and simplifies the process of creating interesting content for publishing purposes on the internet.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is the newest technology in digital publishing. Using this software, anyone can create interesting flip books easier from PDF files or images. It saves more time and surely brings more benefits to businesses. It also improves the effectiveness of marketing through digital content. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.