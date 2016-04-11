PubHTML5 Flipbook Creator Announces the Release of New Version 5.2.0

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --PubHTML5 is a world-popular platform that provides digital publishers with the chance to use innovative software and technologies for creation of stunning online publications. The company now announces the release of the flipbook creator's new version 5.2.0 with all of the amazing upgrades it provides.



Flipbook creator 5.2.0 of is now available with a lot of upgrades being added to the latest version. The company's goal is to further facilitate the work of business owners and digital publishers, who need to create stunning flipbook, eBooks, brochures, magazines and other online publications to attract more customers.



The newest flipbook creator's version provides newcomers with step-by-step instructions in a detailed video tutorial option, located under the Help menu. Two bugs are now fixed, so "Error Occurred when opening the software" bug will no longer appear and the background music can be properly heard. The auto flip function is also improved, in addition to the Page Editor's functions.



People who use Chrome and Safari on Mac OS had some printing issues that are also fixed in this new version and the Czech language is optimized for the Czech customers.



The best thing about the flipbook creator is that it is fully customizable to meet the current business needs of all customers. Additionally, thanks to the HTML5 technology used, the ready online publications can be read on all smart devices, including iPads, iPhones, Android tablets and phones both offline and online.



For more information on the newest flipbook creator's version 5.2.0, please visit http://pubhtml5.com.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a leader in the world digital publishing market thanks to the unique solutions they provide that benefit all kinds of businesses. Their technologies are distinguished for being user-friendly, affordable and very effective in the business growth.