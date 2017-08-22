PubHTML5 Flipbook Creator Brings a Cloud Publishing Platform for Small Business

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --For business owners, it is now easier than ever to publish a flipbook with a cloud publishing platform developed by the flipbook creator of PubHTML5. Whether they run a small business, non-profit, or large corporation, they can use this cloud platform to publish their flipbooks. This innovative platform was developed based on advanced HTML5 & jQuery technology.



Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5 said, "We are very thrilled to announce this innovative technology and how it can help small business owners. This cloud publishing platform is a great resource for them and will assist them in being able to easily publish HTML5 flipbooks to the powerful and secured online cloud hosting service. Not only does this help to ease the process of making a flip book, but this ensures the flipbook creator has a safe and secure place to upload their documents."



This cloud hosting service will ensure that small business owners have an affordable, reliable, and secure place to upload their HTML5 flipbooks. With the use of an Amazon Webservice: Amazon S3, files are stored safely. These files are also automatically secured with backups and revision history. The cloud based service also allows business owners to secure their information – they are even able to restrict access and protect their PDF content.



This affordable service allows users to create and upload unlimited number of flipbooks online. However, businesses and corporations can optimize and design these flipbooks to fit their brand image. PubHTML5 offers several different plans such as Professional, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise, these different plans offer different features and amenities and customers can choose which is the right fit for them and their business based on their personal needs.



For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of flipbook creators. Their flipbook creator allows people to convert any printed material into a unique flipbook. Their innovative desktop flipbook creator allows their clients to deliver their content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels.