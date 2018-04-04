PubHTML5 Flipbook Creator Helps Users Make Their Flipbooks Come Alive Online

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --There's no reason artists and writers need to share their work with old-fashioned files. With the opportunities presented by the free PubHTML5 flipbook creator, anyone can bring their content to life with professional digital content for distribution without the worry of compatibility.



"Anyone can use the free PubHTML5 flipbook creator to create custom books for reading on mobile devices of any kind," said Anna Lee, chief designer at PubHTML5.



Any PDF file can be transformed into a convenient and portable flipbook for Android and iOS platforms. The software is free to download, available for Windows and Mac operating systems, and individuals can even try it online first. PubHTML5 offers an easy to use solution for those who want to distribute their own content and for publishers of multiple types of publications.



PubHTML5 provides an easy to use solution that transforms any PDF to digital publication ranging from flipbooks and catalogs to e-magazines, brochures and flyers. One of the major advantages of the company's platform is that creations can be read online or offline, without the need for specialized software or expensive downloads.



The company's flipbook creator provides individuals with a multitude of dynamic tools to create highly customized and interactive content, embed photos and videos, and include links to related content. No technical or specialized knowledge is needed to use PubHTML5. Predesigned templates are included or users can create their own from scratch.



Individuals can tailor every aspect of their flipbook, built-in security keeps publications safe from the unscrupulous, and content can be output in multiple formats. Flipbooks provide a myriad of opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to build their brand and share via social media networks.



PubHTML5 flipbooks include options for SEO and publishers can track and monitor how their publications are performing with built-in analytics. Individuals can monetize their creations in multiple ways and manage subscriptions from within the platform.



PubHTML5 flipbook creator is a single software solution for artists, writers and publishers that allows them to transform their creations into high-end digital magazines, comic books, catalogs and books. No technical knowledge is needed to create, publish and distribute their intellectual properties to audiences worldwide.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. Its digital publishing software allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. Its innovative desktop publishing software and flipbook platform allows users to deliver their content via the web, tablets, mobile devices and social media channels. PubHTML5 software is ideal to publish online magazines, catalogs, product catalogs, newspapers, business brochures, newsletters, corporate reports, annual reports, eBooks, event flyers or any other type of multi-page printed material. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/ .