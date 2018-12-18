PubHTML5 Flipbook Creator Streamlines the Process of Creating Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2018 --PubHTML5 is a highly distinguished flipbook creator that meets everyone's needs at a competitive rate. Publishing has never been easier and simpler with PubHTML5. Publishing magazines, catalogs and brochures do not need to be complicated. This flipbook creator streamlines the process.



Over the years, digital publishing has been a dilemma for businesses of different types. From the expenses to the flow, publishing different materials online has been difficult. PubHTML5, a specially tailored flipbook creator, changes the industry turning it into a fun and hassle-free media experience at an affordable price.



PubHTML5 has been enjoyed by many since availability. Many people love it for high compatibility. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. Whether the device is a tablet or a smartphone, the flipbook made by PubHTML5 looks excellent across different gadgets.



PubHTML5 also offers full-fledged services and stunning features for all. Not only can people create impressive digital publications to any device, but they also can create e-mail newsletters and iPad magazines with this highly responsive and user-friendly flipbook creator. People can have an inefficient flipbook creator replaced with PubHTML5.



Highly rated as a free flipbook creator, PubHTML5 is specially tailored to convert PDF files or images into flipbooks. It makes every flipbook work on Android and IOS devices, transforming a flipbook interactive. Another feature that people love about PubHTML5 is the customized and full user interface. There are over a hundred options to personalize the curb appeal of every flipbook. Whether it's for unique customers or corporate design, this flipbook creator can make users' dreams into a reality.



"We strive hard to go beyond your digital publishing needs. We develop and innovate our platform to reach the changing expectations of our clients. We work hard to make publishing magazines or catalogs relevant for individuals and other businesses in different parts of the globe," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5.



"We take great pride in our rich media management, built-in stunning HTML5 animation, high-end technology, cutting-edge cloud platform, offline viewer versions, administration and management, social networks sharing, command line, and an SEO-friendly text version to name a few," she further added.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a reliable option to take advantage of for individuals looking for a flipbook creator. Helping users create flipbooks from images, PDF files and other types has been its priority since then. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.