PubHTML5 Flipbook Software Allows Users to Widely Market Their Products

PubHTML5 is offering users an innovative way to land clients using their feature-filled flipbook software. This amazing technology allows enterprises and marketers to share their ideas and products while promoting their business brands to audiences across the world. Users can utilize the flipbook software to create and design engaging flipbooks that help to market and sell their products to both loyal and potential customers. Readers are treated to interactive and media-rich content that convinces them to purchase the products.



"Our flipbook software is ideally meant for enterprises looking to expand their product market both online and offline," expressed Jason Chen, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5. "We are offering marketers a feature-rich technology that helps them to design remarkable marketing mechanisms that readers cannot resist. Furthermore, we allow our users to create shareable flipbooks that can be accessed from multiple devices such as computers, iPads, iPhones, tablets and other smartphones."



Designing flipbooks using the PubHTML5 flipbook software is quite simple and straightforward. All users, both amateur and professional, can create their desired digital flipbooks within a concise time. The software offers pre-designed features and functionalities that enable publishers to create appealing flipbooks that readers can access online from their electronic devices. It also gives users full control of their flipbooks where they can add and personalize facets such as interfaces, company logos, music, links, photos, animation and much more.



"Businesses can use our flipbook software to customize their flipbooks to suit the needs of their client base," continued Mr. Chen. "With multiple functionalities, users can create flipbooks that enable readers to conveniently navigate through to any part of the flipbooks they desire. By embedding phenomenal audio and video clips and adding links to content, they are sure to impress and engage more clients."



The PubHTML5 flipbook software is a foolproof program for creating completely engrossing flipbooks. The flipbook software allows users to publish their designs online, to allow for efficient distribution to readers worldwide. Offline audiences are not left out either, the flipbooks can also be saved for later emailing to clients. Since PubHTML5 provides users with online hosting, all flipbooks created using the flipbook software are search engine optimized to help drive traffic and enhance potential client conversions.



PubHTML5 offers users a technology that helps them to create multiple awe-inspiring flipbooks that will enhance their marketing techniques. The flipbook software can be downloaded at http://pubhtml5.com/ for free to all users who wish to sign up for an account and watch their business grow.