PubHTML5 Helps to Create HTML5 Flipbooks with a Realistic Page Flip Effect

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --PubHTML5 is the go-to company for software that helps to design HTML5 flipbooks with a realistic page flip effect. The software converts PDF files into HTML5 flipbooks that can be published online or viewed on all electronic devices. When downloaded, PubHTML5 allows users to create stunning HTML5 digital flipbooks such as catalogs, brochures, digital albums, newspapers, flyers, and magazines, among others.



PubHTML5 is a software program used by many to give audiences an upscale experience when reading flipbooks. Readers can access the flipbooks through different methods and bookmark their favorite pages for later reading. PubHTML5 users can utilize the features and functionalities provided to customize their intuitive flipbooks to suit the needs of their target audiences. These include logos, colors, links, and much more.



"The modern audience is always searching for interactive and engaging content online," said Jason Chen, Chief Technology Officer of PubHTML5. "That is why we have provided the most updated features that will help them achieve their objectives and satisfy their readers. At PubHTML5, we ensure that all our users' needs are met for better outcomes in their projects. We also offer customer support and use their reviews to improve our products."



Users can save their creations to local or online to allow for sharing with multiple audiences. PubHTML5 also offers a cloud hosting platform to enable its clients to publish and share their projects. It is easy for PubHTML5 users to maintain their brand image and give their flipbooks a unique and professional look that will provide them with an edge over their competitors. The software has plenty of pre-designed templates and other tools that enable them to create distinctive and compelling digital flipbooks.



PubHTML5 is free to all registered users. Once projects are created and published, audiences will be able to browse through by clicking the flip button. This makes the flipbooks automatically flip, making it easy to read through the pages. Readers can also use the thumbnail window to scan through the flipbooks and find the information they need. PubHTML5 provides plenty of options for distributing flipbooks.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a digital publishing software company that offers user-friendly software products to enterprises, marketers, and individual users. The company also provides distribution and sharing options for its registered users. This helps clients design and publish their projects online and offline. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/