PubHTML5 Introduces a Digital Publishing Platform for Aspiring Writers

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2020 --PubHTML5 keeps up with evolving trends to ensure its clients have advanced products at all times. Today, the company has launched a digital publishing platform for writers. The software allows writers to design interactive publications with engaging elements such as rich content, videos, links, plugins, hotspots, animations, images, music, and graphics. They can also upload their PDF files and convert them into HTML5 format in minutes.



PubHTML5 offers cross-platform support to allow writers to publish e-books that will open automatically and look perfect on any device and browser. They can let their audiences subscribe to the e-books and enjoy seamless reading experiences. Facets such as zooming and automatic page-turning effects help readers navigate through publications with ease. They can use the search button to locate their favorite books or pages, then later bookmark them for reference.



Monetizing publications on the PubHTML5 platform is as easy as 1,2,3. Writers can sell their books by linking them to their online stores. Pages with product details will be linked to products to allow customers to shop directly from the books. They can also include payment details to make the buying process smooth for the audiences. PubHTML5 gives users complete creative control over their books, with the benefit of self-publishing. They take charge of the whole process – from creation, editing, publishing, and marketing.



"At PubHTML5, we strive to empower our clients to be self-dependent and successful," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5. "We developed the digital publishing platform to help writers make a name for themselves. Our objective is to provide the means while the rest will depend on their zeal and effort. Once they self-publish their books, they will keep their rights and can do anything with their publications without any interference."



PubHTML5 provides endless options for writers. They can take advantage of the excellent free tools and marketing avenues to make their brand known to the world. An online presence will help them connect with many audiences and create communities that will be loyal to their brand. By doing so, they will be promoting their work and can utilize the tools offered to create more marketing strategies that will improve their business and earn them more revenue.



For more information, please visit https://pubhtml5.com/



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the leading global software developers in China. The company creates digital publishing software to help clients create digital publications that will improve their online presence, market their products, and generate revenue for their businesses.