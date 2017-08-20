PubHTML5 Introduces a New Way for PDF to Flipbook Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2017 --PubHTML5 today unveiled an all new way for PDF to Flipbook conversion. It combines the capabilities of digital magazines, catalogs and online brochures. It focuses on the importance of graphics and captivating designs, and it is available all over the world through the company's respective website.



PubHTML5 is a versatile tool useful in creating a line of interactive flipbooks that will integrate seamlessly with the content empowering the readers with their reading experience. PubHTML5's solutions broaden customer's reading experience by propelling the traditional boundaries of IT. This unique approach of driving in superior results is increasingly becoming popular to obtain extensive results within a limited timeframe without compromising with the quality.



Upon the integration of high end interactive graphics, readers get hands on experience to the most lucrative flipbooks of the world. On the other side of coin, the tool allows developers to create graphic rich intensive files within a short span of time. In addition to this, PubHTML5 has the ability to yield clean files with vivid details blended with a range of customization options.



PubHTML5's easy to design comprehensive architecture for rapidly integrating extensive graphic framework to meet flipbook's need such as the addition of effects, easy to use interface, flipping and graphic intensive layout makes it highly versatile. Further, the smooth performance and the codeless nature of PubHTML5 enable these functionalities to be easily embedded without the need of skilled programmer. Unlike other competitive alternatives, it stands above all.



According to Anna Lee, "Over time, the world has transformed towards flipbooks to make the experience more vivid and versatile, the company has brought in this new tool to escalate customer's experience to an all new level." With this step, the company is striving to create a digital transformation by reshaping the present content design that will enable a reader to have a more interactive, readable, and stunning real book reading experience.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is the technology behind some of the rich customer reading experiences. The company focuses on the transformation of reading experiences by embedding rich media into digital publications. The company strives in providing exemplary reading solutions by delivering the information in a more crisp, elegant, vivid and engaging form. Learn more at http://pubhtml5.com .