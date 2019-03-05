PubHTML5 Introduces a Web Page Flipping Book Maker to Users Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2019 --PubHTML5, a web page flipping book maker, is now available with the ability to create a flipping book in minutes. Users can design beautiful digital flipping books with dramatic flash page flipping effect and publish them online without any problem.



The digital flipping book would be a new and creative means of communication between businesses and customers. When contacted, a representative from the company said, "Yes, PubHTML5 can be used to create a digital flipping book to help more and more users grow their business. Our plan is to facilitate communication between customers and suppliers. We offer our users excellent digital printing solutions and offer the best digital publishing experience. PubHTML5 has impressed users and has gained immense popularity among them. The quality and functionality of PubHTML5 are the main reason behind the same thing. Our goal is to continue with this success in the future as well. "



According to sources, PubHTML5 web page flipping book maker has a number of useful features for publishing a flipping book. Users can edit the theme and background of the flipping book generously and add an audio file with the animation wizard when it comes to presenting the flipping book. The web page flipping book maker can convert a PDF file into many forms, including HTML, ZIP, EXE or APP. It can create multimedia flipping books and interactive demonstrations online without any problem. The flipping books are compatible with all browsers on several devices, including Android, Windows Phone and iOS (iPad and iPhone).



Companies, agencies, or individuals can use the service for free. The free plan is ideal for users who want to test the ability of the tool. It comes with basic features like 5 uploads per day, 500 pages per book, etc. However, if they want to use advance features, they can upgrade their free plan to premium anytime.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is an enterprise software company that provides digital publishing tools to create awesome books and magazines for business owners and individuals. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.