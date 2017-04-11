PubHTML5 Introduces Digital Magazine Software for Diverse Sections

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Most of the business houses and sellers would like to have numerous sections to their online magazines. Even the website users who own their own website can display different blogs or offers under varied sections like travel, education, business, software services, etc. The digital magazine software is introduced in the market with newer features that make the magazine look attractive and interactive. The users can add good-quality images and other media-rich features in various sections of the website. Anna Lee, Chief Designer of PubHTML5 states that this digital software will help the users, especially marketers to expand their business to its customers.



Key Features of Digital Magazine Software



PubHTML5 has launched digital magazine software for marketers and other users to create a stunning online magazine for their websites. They can feature their work and many other quality images that can put an impact on the consumers. Here are some of the basic features of these digital magazines:



- Easy Uploading: After the user has prepared diversified sections of their publication, they can upload them smoothly with the help of the software from PubHTML5. The information can be easily uploaded from the PDF file to the digital magazine within few seconds with the help of PubHTML5.



- Interactive Features: There are many pre-designed templates available online that helps in the easy creation of the online magazines and its publication. These templates have reciprocal features, and one can download types of professional templates according to their requirements.



- Security: PubHTML5 provides high-end safety to the users for securing their content from being used as it restricts the access and limits the users' viewing. Even the user can lock their content from the support team of the publishing house.



- Removal of Ads: Now, one can engage the users with their content instead of popping up of unnecessary ads that frustrate the consumers most of the times.



Therefore, these are some of the key features that encourage people can look forward to creating a fantastic digital magazine for their websites.



