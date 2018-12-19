PubHTML5 Is a Digital Publishing Platform for Publishing Quality Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2018 --PubHTML5 helps users create digital publishing content without worrying about the budget. This digital publishing platform can be used by anyone as it's easy to use. PubHTML5 has been used by many people. It's not only individuals but also companies use it to create the publication content and share it with their customers or potential groups that can become customers in the future.



"The world today and in particular businesses mainly depend on technology, our company built this platform with digital publishers in mind. It gives them an opportunity to achieve their goals without spending thousands of dollars for web developers, graphic designers, video developers, etc. And finally, our customers can finish all these tasks with a very small budget, yet being able to draw the attention of the targeted groups," said Jason Chen, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of PubHTML5.



The PubHTML5's design and interface are easy to use. This will help people who have no knowledge or experience in creating and publishing content create their own digital publication content. The software is available for free. Although with some limitation, the users can get anything that they need from this free version.



The process to create the digital content is easy. People just need to sign up to be the users of PubHTML5. Then, they can start using the online tool that can be found at the PubHTML5 website. This is the actual free digital publishing platform. The users don't need to spend any money to use it.



Using this digital publishing platform, users just need to upload the PDF file or images and follow the steps on the platform, which can be said pretty simple. Users also can edit the file to create the design that they like. Then, the last step is publishing it through two platforms, the PubHTML5 cloud server or the users' personal web server. This tool also can be used to share the publication through social media platforms.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a digital publishing platform to create digital flipbooks. The process to create interactive content is easy. The users don't need knowledge or skill in programming to use this software. It's all simple and perfect for anyone. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.