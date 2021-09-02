PubHTML5 Is a Top-Notch Magazine Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2021 --Many magazine publishers are joining the digital revolution and producing digital versions of their printed publications. Some have even gone as far as abandoning the printed versions and going fully digital. Others are still on the fence, clinging to what they know. It is a fact, though, that the world is becoming increasingly digital. Many readers now spend the majority of their time online on one device or another. To take advantage of this massive audience, online magazines are the way to go and PubHTML5 is the magazine maker of choice.



PubHTML5 magazine maker creates interactive, media-rich publications that take readers on incredible journeys. PubHTML5 goes beyond the text and images that printed publications are limited to. Publishers can add various multimedia elements to their magazines to enhance the reading experience.



PubHTML5 lets publishers produce web versions of their magazines that replicate the printed version. They can then add audio and video files, hyperlinks, animations, and RSS. This magazine maker truly is the perfect way to create magazines that immerse readers in an experience instead of just providing information. And the web version of the magazines is full-color and full-size just like the printed version.



Hardly anyone picks up a paper-based magazine anymore. It's much easier and more convenient to access a publication on a mobile device than it is to carry around a magazine. Digital magazines made with this magazine maker are optimized for use on any device and are available any time, anywhere. The magazine maker works with both Android and iOS devices. Publishers have access to a much larger audience than they would with a traditional printed magazine.



PubHTML5's magazine maker offers free cloud hosting for digital magazines. Publishers can also sell their magazines on the PubHTML5 platform. And easily share them via email, social media and embed them on websites with a simple URL instead of bulky PDF files. In-page SEO options ensure that search engine users will find the magazines quickly and easily. The power of Google Analytics lets publishers monitor the performance of their digital magazines. Publishers can also create ZIP, HTML, USB, and CD/DVD versions of their magazines for offline use.



"This magazine maker couldn't have come at a better time," states Jason Chen, CTO of PubHTML5.



For more information, please visit PubHTML5.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is an interactive digital magazine maker that takes publishers into the digital age.