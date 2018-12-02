PubHTML5 Is an All-in-One Digital Publishing Platform for Enterprises and Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2018 --PubHTML5, a technologically advanced digital publishing platform, is offering one-stop publishing solution for small and medium size businesses, non-government organizations and professionals. It has a number of advanced features that make it superior to other digital publishing platforms. An array of useful features that PubHTML5 is offering include magazine from PDF conversion, advanced analytics to track audience, video and audio integration, embedding of shopping object, text version for SEO, Google AdSense integration, and many more. Entrepreneurs or professionals who are looking to reach a wide range of audience to showcase products and services can use PubHTML5 to create media-rich content.



When it comes to creating stunning digital flipping books, PubHTML5 is one of the most technologically advanced tools available in market. It has been loved and trusted by millions of publishers from all over the word. PubHTML5 is available for Windows and Mac, and it is easy-to-use for even a layman. This platform also offers offline viewer versions such as DVD, CD and USB. Apart from it, PubHTML5 provides social media sharing facility of flip books, enabling users to share the flip books on Facebook, Twitter, G+, and so on. PubHTML5 provides award-winning customer service, making it the most preferable choice for customers as a digital publishing platform.



Talking more about PubHTML5, Chief Designer of PubHTML5, Anna Lee stated, "PubHTML5 is a game-changing tool in digital publishing. It is one of the best tools available in the market to publish media-rich magazines, catalogs, brochures, etc. At PubHTML5, we have developed PubHTML5 Cloud to make it easy and safe for users to host media-rich publications. Users of PubHTML5 don't have to bother about analytics, SEO or AdSense as all of its publications come with inclusive marketing and advertisement features."



About PubHTML5

A free publishing tool, PubHTML5 helps business owners, entrepreneurs, agencies, freelancers, institutions and local authorities publish a wide range of digital documents such as magazines, brochures, catalogs, and many more. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.